Cream 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Cream has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Cryptohub. Cream has a market capitalization of $58,076.00 and $5.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00060116 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00039039 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00574887 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00235177 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00086150 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001792 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia, YoBit and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

