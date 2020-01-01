Creditbit Market Capitalization Achieves $9,683.00 (CRB)

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, Creditbit has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Creditbit has a market capitalization of $9,683.00 and $162.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditbit token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00043551 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00573086 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005368 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013155 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000207 BTC.

PACcoin (PAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Creditbit

CRB is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditbit’s official message board is forum.creditbit.org. The official website for Creditbit is www.creditbit.org.

Buying and Selling Creditbit

Creditbit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

