Credits (CS) Price Tops $0.0673

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0673 or 0.00000936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, WazirX, CoinBene and LBank. Credits has a total market cap of $12.51 million and approximately $412,263.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036145 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, COSS, WazirX, LBank, CoinBene, Gate.io, Mercatox, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

