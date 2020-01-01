Critical Comparison: CAPITA GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) & DHI Group (OTCMKTS:DHX)

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and CAPITA GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAPITA GRP/ADR has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of DHI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of DHI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DHI Group and CAPITA GRP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 CAPITA GRP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

DHI Group presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.28%. Given DHI Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DHI Group is more favorable than CAPITA GRP/ADR.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DHI Group and CAPITA GRP/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $161.57 million 1.00 $7.17 million $0.15 20.07 CAPITA GRP/ADR $5.23 billion N/A $359.06 million $0.86 9.29

CAPITA GRP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than DHI Group. CAPITA GRP/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DHI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DHI Group and CAPITA GRP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group 8.00% 8.00% 4.52% CAPITA GRP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DHI Group beats CAPITA GRP/ADR on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology; Rigzone, a Website that delivers online content, data, and career services in the oil and gas industry; and BioSpace, a resource for biotechnology careers, news, and resources in the area of life sciences. Further, it operates Targeted Job Fairs for technology, energy, and security-cleared professionals. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

CAPITA GRP/ADR Company Profile

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services. Capita plc provides its services to banking and financial services, insurance, life and pensions, retail, telecoms and media, transport, utilities, central and local government, defense, education, emergency services, health, police and justice, and science sectors. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Northern Europe, the United States, India, South Africa, and Dubai. The company was formerly known as The Capita Group plc and changed its name to Capita plc in January 2012. Capita plc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.