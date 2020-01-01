Critical Comparison: Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) & Stagecoach Group (NASDAQ:SAGKF)

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Workhorse Group and Stagecoach Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group -18,304.81% N/A -186.13% Stagecoach Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Workhorse Group and Stagecoach Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $760,000.00 275.44 -$36.50 million N/A N/A Stagecoach Group $2.32 billion 0.45 $28.17 million N/A N/A

Stagecoach Group has higher revenue and earnings than Workhorse Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Workhorse Group and Stagecoach Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Stagecoach Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.7% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Workhorse Group has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stagecoach Group has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. Its products include electric cargo vans, and medium and light-duty pickup trucks, as well as HorseFly delivery drones and truck systems. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 6,900 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,300 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London. The company also operates bus services under contract to transit authorities and others; commuter bus services; inter-city coach services; bus tours; charter operations; and sightseeing bus services through a fleet of approximately 2,100 vehicles in the United States and Canada. In addition, it operates South West Trains in south west England out of London Waterloo railway station, as well as Island Line services on the Isle of Wight; East Midlands main line train services to London St Pancras, regional rail services in the East Midlands area, and inter-regional services between Norwich and Liverpool; the Virgin Trains East Coast providing inter-city train services between London and Edinburgh, Newcastle, Leeds, and York; and Supertram, a 28 km light rail network with three routes in the city of Sheffield. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom.

