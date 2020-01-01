Critical Contrast: Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) and Insignia Systems (OTCMKTS:ISIG)

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) and Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mastermind and Insignia Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastermind $5.23 million 4.80 $920,000.00 N/A N/A Insignia Systems $33.24 million 0.27 $1.40 million N/A N/A

Insignia Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Mastermind.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.9% of Insignia Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Insignia Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mastermind and Insignia Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A Insignia Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mastermind and Insignia Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastermind N/A N/A N/A Insignia Systems -9.08% -14.11% -10.35%

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns primarily for large corporate clients. It creates and manages digital content, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising, and communications and branding programs, as well as designs Websites. Mastermind, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc. provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions. Insignia Systems, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

