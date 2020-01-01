Critical Review: Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) vs. Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 20.66% 12.67% 1.21% Guaranty Bancshares 21.56% 10.16% 1.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp $301.76 million 2.45 $88.68 million $0.69 18.80 Guaranty Bancshares $103.76 million 3.65 $20.60 million $1.85 17.77

Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Bancshares. Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Guaranty Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus price target of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.38%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Bancorp has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bancorp beats Guaranty Bancshares on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards. In addition, it offers private label banking; credit and debit card payment processing for independent service organizations; institutional banking; and Internet banking services. The Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; online, mobile, and telephone banking, as well as automated teller machine services; debit cards; night depository and direct deposit services; cashier's checks and letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 30 full service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA), and the Houston MSA. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

