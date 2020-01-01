Critical Review: Sasol (NYSE:SSL) & InPlay Oil (NYSE:IPOOF)

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) and InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InPlay Oil has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sasol and InPlay Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sasol $14.35 billion 0.94 $303.01 million $2.17 9.96 InPlay Oil $58.96 million 0.61 -$6.63 million N/A N/A

Sasol has higher revenue and earnings than InPlay Oil.

Profitability

This table compares Sasol and InPlay Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sasol N/A N/A N/A InPlay Oil -22.83% -8.72% -4.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sasol and InPlay Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sasol 1 3 4 0 2.38 InPlay Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sasol beats InPlay Oil on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia. The company also markets and sells gas, electricity, and liquid fuels products; and develops, implements, and manages international gas-to-liquids and coal-to-liquids ventures. In addition, it produces and markets explosives, fertilizers, polymers, and mining reagents, as well as alcohols, ketones, acrylate monomers, and other oxygenated solvemnts for use in various applications, such as aerosols, cosmetics, fragrances, packaging, paints, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, polishes, printing and plastics, mining, pulp and paper, steel, textiles, water treatment and purification, agricultural fertilizers, and chemicals. Further, the company markets organic and inorganic commodity and specialty chemicals comprising organics, inorganics, wax, phenolic, carbon, ammonia, and specialty gases; and offers engineering and project services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta. Inplay Oil Corp. is based in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.