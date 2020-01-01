Critical Survey: JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) & Spire (NYSE:SPIR)

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) and Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

This table compares JinkoSolar and Spire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $3.64 billion 0.27 $59.12 million $1.52 14.80 Spire N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than Spire.

Risk and Volatility

JinkoSolar has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for JinkoSolar and Spire, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 0 2 2 0 2.50 Spire 0 0 0 0 N/A

JinkoSolar currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.18%. Given JinkoSolar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe JinkoSolar is more favorable than Spire.

Profitability

This table compares JinkoSolar and Spire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar 2.27% 6.70% 1.54% Spire N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.1% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Spire shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JinkoSolar beats Spire on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets. Its products comprise Spi-Sun simulator, which tests module performance; and turn-key cell and module lines, and other individual equipment. The company also provides training and assistance with module certification, and solar factory management services. In addition, it offers surface treatments to the manufacturers of orthopedic and other medical devices; and performs sponsored research programs into practical applications of biomedical technologies. The company offers its products directly, as well as through distributors and sales representatives in the United States, Asia, Europe/Africa, and internationally. Spire Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.