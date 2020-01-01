CROAT Market Capitalization Hits $80,269.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $80,269.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 74,033,850 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

