Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $550.44 Million

Brokerages expect Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) to report $550.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crossamerica Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $499.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $601.68 million. Crossamerica Partners posted sales of $547.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Crossamerica Partners will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crossamerica Partners.

Get Crossamerica Partners alerts:

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $559.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.82 million. Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAPL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 7,486,131 shares of Crossamerica Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $139,466,620.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,308.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. 30.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAPL opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $620.28 million, a PE ratio of 164.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. Crossamerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crossamerica Partners (CAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crossamerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossamerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.