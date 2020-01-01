Crown (CRW) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. Crown has a market capitalization of $909,570.00 and $422.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,248.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.79 or 0.02854620 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00538668 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00019917 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000269 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000371 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,772,174 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official website is crown.tech. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Braziliex, YoBit, C-CEX, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

