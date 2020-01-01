CryCash (CRC) Hits Market Cap of $162,807.00

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. One CryCash token can currently be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and YoBit. In the last seven days, CryCash has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. CryCash has a market capitalization of $162,807.00 and $62,292.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000135 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash Profile

CryCash (CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,763,936 tokens. CryCash’s official website is crycash.io. CryCash’s official message board is medium.com/@crycash. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

