Cryptaur Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $690.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.99 or 0.05936706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030062 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002121 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036122 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023935 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

CPT is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,968,727,157 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.