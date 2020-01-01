Cryptaur Price Hits $0.0001 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.73 million and $1,180.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.84 or 0.06031859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002100 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036394 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,968,727,157 tokens. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

