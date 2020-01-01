CrypticCoin (CRYP) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. CrypticCoin has a market capitalization of $355,895.00 and approximately $4,600.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CrypticCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00387717 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00073362 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00114909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000458 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Coin Profile

CRYP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io.

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CrypticCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrypticCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.