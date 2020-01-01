Crypto Sports Reaches Market Capitalization of $607,068.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $607,068.00 and approximately $737.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00003745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00777433 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000261 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000865 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,434,673 coins and its circulating supply is 2,268,883 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.