CryptoFranc (XCHF) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One CryptoFranc token can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00014242 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, Ethfinex and Bitfinex. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $10.29 million and approximately $735.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $433.54 or 0.06052309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002139 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036478 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023819 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 10,041,000 tokens. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog.

CryptoFranc Token Trading

CryptoFranc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, Ethfinex and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.