Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Price Reaches $0.52 on Top Exchanges

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $32.53 million and approximately $67,831.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00007196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptoindex.com 100 alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038879 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.71 or 0.06042347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002091 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036376 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.