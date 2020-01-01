CryptoSoul (SOUL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One CryptoSoul token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $23,870.00 and $6.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.01367493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025384 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00123922 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 288,306,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,723,591 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul.

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

