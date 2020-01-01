CryptoVerificationCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $69,073.00 (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market capitalization of $32.63 million and approximately $69,073.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $56.00 or 0.00777349 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Escodex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006259 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000275 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001400 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000416 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CryptoVerificationCoin

CryptoVerificationCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

