Cubiex Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,364.00 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Cubiex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $292,703.00 and $1,364.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cubiex has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cubiex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00191318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.59 or 0.01377034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122251 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cubiex

Cubiex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,083,355 tokens. The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports. Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports.

Cubiex Token Trading

Cubiex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cubiex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cubiex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cubiex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cubiex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.