Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.76 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) will post $93.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.00 million to $94.52 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $81.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $345.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $342.59 million to $349.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $384.85 million, with estimates ranging from $374.90 million to $394.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Customers Bancorp.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.36 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of CUBI opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,348,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,320,000 after purchasing an additional 28,107 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,422,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 338.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after buying an additional 494,195 shares during the period. Matthew 25 Management Corp raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 507,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after buying an additional 103,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 88.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 199,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.