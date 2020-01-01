CyberMiles Market Cap Reaches $8.86 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $8.86 million and $2.60 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles token can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, IDCM, Cobinhood and Tokenomy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00581846 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00060120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022114 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000903 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00085526 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010978 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Bibox, IDCM, Bithumb, IDEX, Huobi, DragonEX, Tokenomy, CoinBene, LBank, BCEX, Zebpay, OKEx, Cobinhood and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

