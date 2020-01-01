CyberVein Price Hits $0.0046 on Exchanges (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, CyberVein has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CyberVein has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and $747,682.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberVein token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bit-Z, OKEx and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberVein alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org.

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Bilaxy, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.