Daneel (DAN) Achieves Market Cap of $34,295.00

Daneel (CURRENCY:DAN) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Daneel token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. Daneel has a market capitalization of $34,295.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of Daneel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Daneel has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000065 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Daneel Profile

DAN is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Daneel’s total supply is 69,320,719 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,242,358 tokens. Daneel’s official Twitter account is @daneelproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Daneel is /r/Daneel_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Daneel is daneel.io.

Buying and Selling Daneel

Daneel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daneel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Daneel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Daneel using one of the exchanges listed above.

