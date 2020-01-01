Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Brokerages expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will announce sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $9.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $9.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.62.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,961,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,821,245,000 after acquiring an additional 559,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,678,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,842,000 after acquiring an additional 32,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,926,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $599,643,000 after buying an additional 139,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,608,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,500,000 after buying an additional 17,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $109.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.34. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $97.91 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

