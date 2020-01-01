Dash (DASH) Price Tops $41.91 on Top Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $41.91 or 0.00581129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Trade By Trade, Kraken and Tux Exchange. Dash has a market cap of $387.53 million and approximately $210.66 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dash has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00039738 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000207 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001304 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000058 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,245,884 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum.

Dash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, ZB.COM, OpenLedger DEX, Bit-Z, BiteBTC, Coinhub, C2CX, Bithumb, Bibox, Coinsuper, TradeOgre, LiteBit.eu, Graviex, CoinEx, Bitfinex, Altcoin Trader, BitBay, Trade Satoshi, Bittylicious, COSS, Coindeal, LBank, Coinbe, Poloniex, HitBTC, Exmo, Bittrex, Bisq, B2BX, ACX, Kraken, xBTCe, Negocie Coins, Liquid, Bitinka, Cryptopia, Tidex, SouthXchange, Sistemkoin, CEX.IO, Coinsquare, Stocks.Exchange, LocalTrade, Exrates, BTC Trade UA, Crex24, WEX, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Coinroom, Koineks, Cryptomate, Iquant, Instant Bitex, Trade By Trade, C-CEX, HBUS, Bitsane, Kucoin, Kuna, BitFlip, Bitbns, CryptoBridge, BX Thailand, Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, Mercatox, C-Patex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, ABCC, Indodax, OKEx, WazirX, Braziliex, Huobi, Upbit, Binance, YoBit, Coinrail, Liqui and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

