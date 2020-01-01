DaTa eXchange (DTX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,406.00

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $4,406.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00039073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.66 or 0.05971105 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029734 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002172 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036424 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001208 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DaTa eXchange is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

