Datacoin (DTC) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, Datacoin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $22,842.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004360 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001239 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008848 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00050978 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Datacoin

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info.

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

