Datawallet (DXT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $369,219.00

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Exmo, IDEX and Cobinhood. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $369,219.00 and $12,365.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datawallet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01366983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00123708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq.

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, Bibox, BitForex and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.