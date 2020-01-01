DAV Coin Achieves Market Cap of $103,502.00 (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $33.94, $50.98 and $24.43. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $103,502.00 and approximately $76,047.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00581374 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00061110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011303 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022114 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000917 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00085306 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010996 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,710,113 coins. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

DAV Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $32.15, $5.60, $24.68, $13.77, $10.39, $51.55, $24.43, $18.94, $33.94, $20.33 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.