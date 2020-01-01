DECENT (DCT) Trading Up 106.6% This Week

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. DECENT has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $1,670.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, ChaoEX, Bittrex and HitBTC. During the last seven days, DECENT has traded 106.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DECENT

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, LBank, HitBTC, ChaoEX and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

