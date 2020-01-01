Decentraland 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.35 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000444 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $33.36 million and $8.35 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00189365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.01347409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025012 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121768 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Upbit, Bibox, DragonEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Mercatox, Kucoin, OKEx, Liqui, TOPBTC, ZB.COM, IDEX, BigONE, LATOKEN, DDEX, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Huobi, UEX, Binance, Bancor Network, Cobinhood and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

