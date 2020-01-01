Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6,654.00

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $17,808.00 and approximately $6,654.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00189365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.01347409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025012 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121768 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning’s genesis date was March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,030,141 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com. The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

