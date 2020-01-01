DECOIN (DTEP) Price Tops $0.0426 on Major Exchanges

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 94% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $4,611.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000597 BTC on exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN's total supply is 72,468,016 coins and its circulating supply is 26,057,661 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io.

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

