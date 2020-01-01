DECOIN (DTEP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,033.00

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. DECOIN has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $4,033.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000567 BTC on major exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 72,462,471 coins and its circulating supply is 26,057,106 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

DECOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

