DeepOnion (ONION) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,288.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001987 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, RightBTC, Crex24 and Kucoin. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $1,288.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004332 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001256 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009084 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00053052 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Coindeal, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Kucoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

