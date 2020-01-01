Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $312.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) will post sales of $312.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $309.40 million to $315.24 million. Denbury Resources reported sales of $338.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury Resources.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $315.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 target price on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Denbury Resources by 52.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 419,002 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 144,872 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,833,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 130,044 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 13.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,345,101 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Denbury Resources by 457.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 782,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 642,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Denbury Resources by 148.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,926,132 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,984 shares in the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DNR opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Denbury Resources has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $671.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

