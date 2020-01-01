Dent (DENT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $183,927.00

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Dent has a market cap of $12.85 million and $183,927.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, WazirX, FCoin and Binance. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01353561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,528,022,816 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, FCoin, BitForex, CoinBene, Liquid, WazirX, Bitbns, Coinrail, Radar Relay, Lykke Exchange, LATOKEN, Binance, IDEX, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, Allbit and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

