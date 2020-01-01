Dentacoin (DCN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,070.00

Dentacoin (CURRENCY:DCN) traded down 62.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. Dentacoin has a market cap of $8.47 million and approximately $7,070.00 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dentacoin has traded down 50.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dentacoin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01353561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dentacoin Profile

Dentacoin’s genesis date was June 1st, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,909,657,680,258 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,623,224,786 tokens. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is /r/Dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dentacoin is www.dentacoin.com.

Dentacoin Token Trading

Dentacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Mercatox, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dentacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dentacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dentacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

