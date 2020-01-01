Desire Price Down 16.5% Over Last Week (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, Desire has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Desire has a market cap of $11,092.00 and approximately $5,318.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Desire

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

