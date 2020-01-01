DeVault (DVT) Price Tops $0.0002

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 23.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last week, DeVault has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. DeVault has a total market cap of $13,453.00 and $108.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeVault alerts:

999 (999) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038931 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003938 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000710 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000168 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About DeVault

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.