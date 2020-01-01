DeVault Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, DeVault has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. DeVault has a market capitalization of $11,420.00 and $48.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00031932 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003924 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000698 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000174 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000132 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

