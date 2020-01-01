DEX (DEX) Price Up 31.9% This Week

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. DEX has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $163,378.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. During the last seven days, DEX has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01366983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00123708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

