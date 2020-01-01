Diamond (DMD) Reaches Market Cap of $1.40 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00005681 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $271.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002178 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,394,474 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

