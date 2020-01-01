DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will post $233.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.01 million and the lowest is $230.43 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $223.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $933.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $931.00 million to $935.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $960.76 million, with estimates ranging from $936.23 million to $986.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 305,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,269,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,127,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 50,588 shares during the period.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

