Digital Fantasy Sports Hits Market Cap of $139,196.00 (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. Over the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digital Fantasy Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $436.15 or 0.06030429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029901 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036365 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001216 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

DFS is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.