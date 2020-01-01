Digital Gold 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.41 Million (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, Digital Gold has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Digital Gold token can now be bought for $49.49 or 0.00686148 BTC on major exchanges. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $175,820.00 and approximately $1.41 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00189883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.01358987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00123557 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 9,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,553 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage.

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

