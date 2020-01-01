DigitalBits (XDB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $87,992.00

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One DigitalBits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $87,992.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00043564 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00576107 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001333 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000440 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,805,480 tokens. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.